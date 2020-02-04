Calhoun High School sophomore Pramit Patel has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2020 Governor’s Honor’s Program, according to an announcement from Calhoun City Schools.
The Governor’s Honors Program is a highly selective summer program providing intense instruction for gifted and talented high school students. Rising 11th and 12th grade students are nominated by teachers to apply in a particular area of study.
Pramit was nominated for social studies and will interview for the program at Berry College later this month.