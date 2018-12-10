Update:
5:14 p.m. -- Calhoun City Schools will open two hours later than normal Tuesday due to the possibility of black ice forming on roads overnight.
"We will assess roadways first thing in the morning and determine if a closing is warranted," according to a news release. "We encourage parents, staff and young drivers to exercise extreme caution on roadways."
Schools will open two hours later than normal, and buses will operate on a two-hour delay.
Previously posted:
3:46 p.m. --
Gordon County Schools will delay opening schools Tuesday morning by two hours due to the possibility of black ice forming on local roads overnight.
"Families should plan to arrive at school two hours later than they would on a normal school day, and (buses) will make stops two hours later than normal as well," according to a statement from the school system.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to "potential dangerous road conditions," according to a news release.
3:30 p.m. -- With temperatures expected to dip below freezing around 2 a.m. Tuesday, there is a possibility for black ice to form on local roads, which remain wet from recent rains.
According to the National Weather Service update provided to Gordon County Emergency Management Agency personnel:
The low overnight is expected to reach 26 degrees. The temperature is not expected to jump back above freezing until between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Rain is not expected to stop until 10 p.m., and the wet roads could lead to the development of black ice once temperatures drop below freezing.