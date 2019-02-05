Polls are open in Gordon County until 7 p.m. for the runoff election between Republicans Jesse Vaughn and Matt Barton.
There were 995 people cast their ballots early in Gordon County.
Those who can vote in the special election must be registered in the following precincts: 1055 Plainville, 1064 Oostanaula, 1054 Sugar Valley, 980 Resaca, 1063 Pine Chapel, 849-A County/Belmont, 849-B City of Calhoun, 856 Lily Pond, 973 Red Bud (this precinct is split some voters will not be eligible to vote in this special election, only if you reside in House District 5). 1056 Sonoraville (this precinct is split some voters will not be eligible to vote in this special election, only if you reside in House District 5)
The Oakman and Fairmount voting precincts will not be eligible to vote in the election.