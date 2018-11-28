After finding a woman parked and asleep in her car at a Circle K gas station in Calhoun, a police officer found methamphetamine and marijuana inside with her as well as a notebook detailing names and amounts of money owed to her.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jessica Lynn Brownlow, 33, of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
On Sunday morning, a Calhoun officer was dispatched to the Circle K gas station at 702 Ga. 53 East to a report of a woman passed out in a black Nissan parked at the station.
The officer approached the car and woke Brownlow up. She said she was just tired, but her reasoning for being at the station didn’t make sense, according to the officer. The officer asked to search her car and Brownlow gave permission.
The officer found a clear plastic bag believed to be marijuana and a smoking pipe containing white residue in a backpack on the front seat. Also found was a plastic bag containing 61 clear plastic 1-by-1-inch bags.
The officer then found a notebook with Brownlow’s name on the front and on the inside were written names and amounts of money owed. At this point, Brownlow was asked if she had any illegal substances on her person, and she surrendered a bag of what was suspected to be methamphetamine.
Brownlow was taken to Gordon County Jail, where she remained Tuesday pending bond.