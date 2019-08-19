A Calhoun woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she left her infant child unattended in a running vehicle for a period of time while she was shopping inside Walmart.
During the incident the woman called her boyfriend to come pick up the child, only for police to discover the man had an outstanding warrant in another county.
According to Calhoun Police Department and Gordon County Jail records, Angela Desiree Parker, 34, of 200 Neal St., Apt. 28A, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree. David Gragg, 44, of the same address, was arrested and charged with a probation violation warrant (original charge: theft) out of Douglas county.
The incident began Sunday morning just before noon when an off duty Georgia State Patrol trooper noticed an unattended baby in a car seat in the Walmart parking lot. The trooper called 911 after waiting for someone to return to car.
After running the vehicle tag number, dispatch contacted Parker via phone, but she hung up. An officer then got her on the phone and Parker told the officer she had run into the store without the child because of a bathroom emergency. After meeting the officer outside of the store, Parker then told the officer she had needed to vomit and did not want to take her baby into the store's restroom.
When confronted with the amount she had spent in the store, as well as the potential of looking at video surveillance, Parker admitted she had been shopping for birthday party supplies for the baby.
The officer then told Parker she was being arrested, at which point she called Gragg, who she said was her boyfriend, to the scene to pick up the baby. When officers ran his information, however, Gragg was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Douglas County.
Both suspects were transported to the jail and the baby was placed into the care of a Division of Family and Children Services agent.