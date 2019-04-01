A Canadian woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Ga. 53 last week was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to Calhoun police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Around 8:50 p.m. on March 27, Colleen and Phil Smith were attempting to cross Ga. 53 after having several drinks both before and during their dinner at Applebee’s. They were not using a crosswalk when Colleen Smith, 58, was struck by a vehicle.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said when EMS left the scene to take her to the hospital, paramedics said she wouldn’t survive. She was taken to AdventHealth Gordon immediately but died at 9:54 p.m., he added.
The Smiths, a couple from Canada, were on their way to Florida. They were staying in a hotel off of Ga. 53 for the night and planned to continue their travels on March 28. They had just finished eating dinner at the Applebee’s, 1008 Ga. 53, and were walking back to their hotel when Colleen Smith was struck.
Witnesses of the wreck said the driver of the vehicle wasn’t going too fast, yet it wasn’t possible for the driver to see Colleen Smith. The vehicle that struck Colleen Smith had two passengers – the driver and an 8-year-old boy.
Phil Smith said they had decided to walk to Applebee’s because the two of them had been drinking in their hotel prior to dinner, and also had a few drinks at the restaurant. According to Pyle, Phil Smith was too intoxicated to drive and was taken to the hospital by officers.