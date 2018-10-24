A Dallas woman was arrested last week after being accused of driving away from the scene of a wreck at Ga. 53 and Curtis Parkway and then crashing her vehicle down the street.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Megan Bowling, 34, of 54 Presidential Drive, Dallas, was arrested Oct. 16. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
Bowling was driving on Ga. 53 around 12:30 p.m. when she was involved in a wreck at the highway’s intersection with Curtis Parkway. However, instead of sharing her information with the other driving, she drove off, heading north on Curtis Parkway until crashing at the road’s intersection with Peters Street. Her vehicle was significantly damaged and it was incapable of being driven.
Bowling was arrested shortly after the wreck and taken to Gordon County Jail, which she has since been released from on bond.