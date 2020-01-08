Officers with the Calhoun Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday evening that was wanted for fleeing from the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 the day before, but not before a chase into the woods and a fight with police that resulted in her being tased.
According to CPD and Gordon County jail records: Samantha Nichole Baxter, 33, of 7000 Goodson Road, Union City, was charged with duty upon striking a fixture, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, interference with government property, no proof of insurance, two counts of obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, pedestrian darting in and out of traffic, and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in a specified place.
The crash that sparked the incident occurred Monday at about 3 a.m. on I-75 around mile marker 313. Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies were in foot pursuit of Baxter in the area of I-75 and Curtis Parkway when the city police joined the effort.
Baxter, who was known to have outstanding felony warrants for home invasion, was able to escape that day, but on Tuesday just before 6 a.m. Gordon 911 received calls of a woman matching her description knocking on doors in the area of East 40th Street and East Belmont Drive. A Calhoun officer who was closest responded to the call.
According to reports, the officer arrived and approached Baxter, who ran into the backyard of a home and toward a wooded area. Upon reaching the treeline Baxter grabbed a small soccer goal and threw it toward the officer and continued running.
The officer attempted to use a taser on Baxter at that point in the chase, but her jacket prevent the prongs from connecting. He then was able to catch her and they both fell to the ground, where she continued to fight against the officer.
Because she would not stopping kicking and struggling, the officer use a taser again, this time making contact, allowing him to gain control of one of her hands. Additional officers then arrived and they were able to help get Baxter into handcuffs.
EMS was called to the scene to check on Baxter, and after she was cleared she was sent to jail.