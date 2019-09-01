Authorities suspect the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Calhoun Police Department records.
Robert Mickey Simpson, 57, of 109 Cherry St., Calhoun, was pronounced dead at the scene on Erwin Street where his 2019 Toyota Tacoma crashed into a tree on the side of the road just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The report states that Simpson was driving east on Erwin Street when his truck left the right-hand side of the road and hit a tree head-on. The report also indicates police believe Simpson was under the influence.
A Calhoun police officer was flagged down by two people at the scene of the crash. The officer found the truck was locked and had to break a window to gain access to Simpson, who was unconscious and not breathing.
Fire and rescue arrived and took over the extraction, and then Emergency Medical Service responders arrived, but they declared Simpson had died.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said Sunday evening that there were some items in the vehicle that made officers suspect the driver was impaired, but he emphasized that they wouldn't be able to confirm that until the results of separate blood tests for alcohol and drugs are returned.
Pyle said there is not currently a timeline available regarding those blood tests.
Ponders Funeral Home in Dalton has charged of the funeral proceedings for Simpson.