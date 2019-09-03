The Calhoun Police Department says a teenager had his wallet taken from him at knife-point by an unknown individual, but the only thing in the wallet was the teen's work schedule. The subject took the schedule and threw the wallet on the ground.
According to CPD reports, the juvenile was driving home from work along Highway 53 late Sunday night when he saw someone on the side of the road. The teen stopped to offer the person a ride, but the person ignored the teen and then asked if he had any cash.
The juvenile then pulled out his wallet, and when he looked up the man was holding a knife. The suspect then took the wallet and began walking away.
The teen told police that the only thing in the wallet was his work schedule, which the man took before throwing the wallet down and running into the woods.
The victim described the man with the knife as a white man with a dark beard, about 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the hood over his head, walking with a limp and speaking with a "raspy, smoker's voice." He said the knife was about 4 to 6 inches in length.