Investigators are looking into an armed robbery that occurred early this morning at around 4:26 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store located at 943 Highway 53 in Calhoun. The suspect stole $150 in cash and approximately $10 worth of items, including a large box of allergy medication and a soft drink.
Circle K employee Dawn Smallwood said she was cleaning the store when a man came inside, walked around the store to pick up some items, and then approached the counter to checkout. He then laid a black handgun on the counter and told her to "give me the money." Smallwood gave the man the cash drawer and he left, walking toward the nearby Econo Lodge.
According to police reports, the suspect was a black male wearing all black, a black toboggan with yellow stripes, and black gloves. His age is unknown. Calhoun Police Department Chief Tony Pyle said the police are currently working to obtain video of the incident.
"We are working on getting a video now. When we get that, we will post it on our social media and send it out to be shared so that we can try and identify this person," Pyle said.
Pyle also stated that a similar robbery took place in Whitfield County last night, though he said he was not sure if the incidents were connected.
"I don't know that they're tied together but it's in close proximity, so that is something we are looking into," he said. "If so, that would help us in finding out who it is. The more they do this, the easier it is to find them."
The Calhoun Police Department is requesting help identifying the suspect. Those with information may contact them at 706-629-1234.