A Fairmount man is facing drug and other charges after a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop turned up methamphetamine, a marijuana "roach" and a hypodermic needle.
According to Calhoun Police Department records: Jimmy H. Hyde, 62, of 597 Pleasant Valley Road S.E., Fairmount, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane and tag light requirements.
The incident began just after midnight Tuesday when a Calhoun police officer pulled over a red Dodge Caliber with no tag lights in the area of Red Bud road near Interstate 75. The officer found Hyde, who was driving the vehicle, smelled of marijuana.
While looking for his insurance card, Hyde lowered his visor and a hypodermic needle fell down. When the officer asked Hyde if there were drugs in the car, Hyde admitted there might be a marijuana roach somewhere in the vehicle. He then consented to a search of the car.
During the search the officer found a cigarette container between the driver seat and the center console. Inside the container was a clear plastic baggie of suspected meth and the marijuana roach. The officer also found two torch-style lighters in Hyde's pockets that Hyde admitted were used for smoking meth.
Hyde was arrested and the officer allowed him to call a family member to pick up the vehicle.