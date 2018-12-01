A Calhoun man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of driving recklessly in the Calhoun Recreation Department parking lot before losing control and driving his van into Oothcalooga Creek.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Patrick Vite, 64, of 623 Riverview, Calhoun, was arrested just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, no insurance and no license. He has been released from Gordon County Jail on bond.
Calhoun police were dispatched to the Recreation Department off Oothcalooga Street on Tuesday around 5:10 p.m. to a report of a van — a 1996 Mercury Villager — in the river. The occupants in the van had been able to get out without being injured and were standing on the bank of the creek.
Vite, who was driving without a license, told police the brakes on the van were not working and he had tried to stop it but was unable to. However, officers found “yaw marks” and “tire furrows” in the grass near the parking lot of the playground, indicating he had accelerated before hitting the creek.
Vite was arrested and taken to jail.