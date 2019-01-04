Calhoun police are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a man reportedly stopped his car on Riverview Drive and motioned for two girls to come to him.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., a Calhoun officer went to a home on Riverview Drive in response to reports of an attempted kidnapping. Upon arrival, the officer talked with the girls’ mother who said her two daughters were playing in the front yard when a male tried to take them.
One of the daughters said a black older model Ford F-150 stopped in front of their house and an older white male got out of the car, going to his tailgate. The man lowered the tailgate and motioned for the girls to walk to him.
At this point, both girls ran inside the house and told their mother what had happened. When the girls went inside, the vehicle left the area. The girls reported the car as a two door pickup truck with three white stickers in the rear window.
They also described the suspect as being an older man. He was wearing shorts at the time and had multiple tattoos on both his legs. They said he had brown hair and a short brown beard.
No arrest has been made as of Friday afternoon.