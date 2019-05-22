A Gordon County man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after attempting to meet up for a sexual encounter with what he thought was a minor.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Cleveland Fuller Jr., 40, of 105 Pine Hill Drive, Calhoun, furnished obscene materials to the victim along with a narrative of the type of sexual acts he wished to perform with the victim.
The incidents allegedly occurred between May 1 and Monday.
Fuller is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, felony use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, felony obscene internet contact with a child, felony computer pornography as well as enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
Calhoun man accused of selling meth
A Calhoun man was arrested and charged with several counts of possession and selling methamphetamine, specifically in housing projects.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Christopher Michael Ray, 39, of 655 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested and charged with six counts of sale of meth, four counts of sale of meth within a housing project, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
On May 15, Calhoun police arrested Ray on charges related to selling meth on five occasions to someone working with the CPD. He was charged with possession of a digital weighing scale, a blue glass smoking device and packaging material.
Dalton woman allegedly had meth
A woman who was pulled over for not having a working taillight was charged with possession of methamphetamine and other drug-related charges.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Carla Annette Layne, 42, of 2853 Wells Drive, Dalton, was arrested and charged with taillight requirements, suspended tag, possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
On Friday, a Calhoun officer pulled over a car for not having a working passenger taillight. Layne was looking for her drivers’ license and stated she was on her way to pick up someone. As she handed over her license, the officer noticed her hands were shaking.
Layne was asked if there was anything illegal in the car and she looked at her purse and then back at the officer and said no. When asked if her car could be searched, Layne said she “did not really want” the officer to.
Layne was asked to get out of the car and the officer deployed K9 Sido around the car, who began pulling the officer toward the driver’s side door and gave the officer a positive alert on the vehicle.
When she was advised her car would be searched following the perimeter search, Layne said she had some marijuana in her purse. She also took some dollar bills from her bra and put them on the officer’s car. The officer noticed the cash was folded up and on one of the bills was a clear crystal substance suspected to be meth.
Layne said there wasn’t meth in the car that she knew of. Upon searching Layne’s car, the officer found a bag of suspected meth and another of marijuana in her purse. A green smoking device was also located.
Layne was arrested and taken to the Gordon County Jail and has since been released on bail.
Police: Man sleeping in car found to possess Schedule II drugs
A McDonough man was found sleeping in his car at a Calhoun gas station and was later found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and other drugs.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Matthew Shane Elam, 40, of 2250 Snapping Shoals Road, McDonough, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of Schedule II drugs and drugs to be kept in original container.
On Saturday, a Calhoun officer reported to Hi-Tech Fuel at 295 W. Line St. in response to a call about a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a truck. Elam was found by the officer to be sleeping and woke him up.
When he woke and stepped out of the car, he said the officer could search him, and a green tinted glass smoking device was found in his front pocket, which appeared to have a fair amount of suspected meth residue on the inside of the pope.
After the officer noticed several beer boxes in the truck, Elam said he had been drinking earlier that day. A sobriety test was performed and Elam was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol.
As the officer was preparing to search Elam’s truck, Elam said he had a small pill bottle with a twist-off lid. The officer found a bottle containing suspected Oxycodone Hydrocloride, Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate. These pills were not marked or from a pharmacist.
AdventHealth Gordon EMS arrived on the scene, and Elam answered their questions but did not wish to be treated. Elam was arrested and taken to the Gordon County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday afternoon pending bond.
2 arrested: 1 for meth and 1 for outstanding warrant
Upon a traffic stop, a passenger was found to have a warrant out for his arrest and the driver allegedly was found to possess meth and drug-related objects.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Karrie Lashane Wable, 43, of 240 Sunrise Circle, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, one headlight and one taillight.
Gerald Allen Palmer, 38, of 240 Sunrise Circle, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice and warrant arrest.
On Thursday night, a Calhoun officer pulled over a car with only one working headlight and a cracked taillight. Wable, who was driving, and Palmer, a passenger, gave the officer their identifications.
When running their information through dispatch, the officer was advised Palmer had a probation warrant out of Tennessee. Palmer was placed under arrest.
Wable was then asked to get out of the car and was asked to search the car. She said at this point she had some marijuana in her car, a meth pipe and meth in her purse as well. Upon the search, the officer located a clear glass smoking pipe with suspected meth, less than an ounce of marijuana and a bag of suspected meth.
Wable was arrested and both her and Palmer were taken to the Gordon County Jail, where both of them remained on Tuesday afternoon pending bond.