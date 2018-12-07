Following a police investigation, an Adairsville man was charged with stealing from a woman’s vehicle and pawning one of the stolen items.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Malcolm Mondell McConnell, of 364 Poplar Springs Road NW in Adairsville, was arrested and charged with entering an auto and theft.
On Dec. 1, an Adairsville officer responded to 126 Elm St. after a victim reported numerous items were taken from her vehicle overnight, including an Under Armour backpack and an Apple iPad.
The responding officer noticed numerous surveillance cameras in the surrounding area and reviewed some of those recordings. During his investigation, he discovered one of the missing items at a nearby pawn shop. An employee at the store provided a name and address for the person who pawned the item.
This information led the officer to McConnell’s address, where he was arrested and charged. As of Thursday afternoon, McConnell remained in the Bartow County Jail.