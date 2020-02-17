What began as a traffic stop for running a red light ended after a multi-agency police chase that resulted in a long list of charges for a Powder Springs man.
A Calhoun Police Department officer attempted to pull over an Audi A3 at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday after the car ran through a red light, but Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers were called in to assist after the driver refused to pull over. Eventually spike strips were used to flatten tires on the car, which also ran out of gas.
Officers then had to break a window and pull the driver from the car when he refused to exit the vehicle.
According to Gordon County jail records, Otis Askew III, 22, of 1099 Grandview Circle, Powder Springs, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude, improper lane change, two counts of maximum limits, two counts of obedience to traffic control devices, two counts of obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers, two counts of reckless driving, and too fast for conditions.
The chase began on South Wall Street at East May Street as a CPD officer stopped for a red light and the Audi drove by the patrol car to run the light.
Reports say the chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph along South Wall at DHM Adhesives. The fleeing drive continued onto North Wall Street as it turned into Highway 41. The pursuit continued north on Highway 41 into Resaca, and a deputy successfully used spike strips to flatten the tires on the right side of the fleeing vehicle.
Eventually the car stopped on Highway 41 near Fowler Road, but the suspect would not exit the vehicle, forcing officers to approach the car, break a window, and pull Askew out.
Officers found a baggie with suspected marijuana and a burnt marijuana cigarette inside the car.
Reports indicate Askew had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be talking to himself and not making sense in the police car and while having blood drawn at a hospital. Additionally, his mood seemed to change frequently and suddenly, and he appeared to stare into the distance at times or move his hands and body as if dancing at times.
Askew also told jailers he had smoked marijuana and that he could not think clearly.
He was arrested and a toxicology kit and the suspected drugs were entered into evidence.