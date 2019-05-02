A Calhoun man was allegedly found with suspected cocaine after being pulled over for a taillight violation, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Malcolm Thompson, 29, of 396 Spring Valley Drive Southwest, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with taillight requirement, window glazing, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
On Thursday around 1 a.m., an officer observed a Nissan Altima traveling without a passenger side taillight. The car was pulled over on Ga. 53 at the Race Trac gas station. When Thompson handed the officer his license and insurance, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the car.
Thompson said he was coming from Walmart and was headed to work. Thompson requested to send a text to his boss, saying he was running late, and asked the officer just to give him his ticket so he could leave. The officer said he could send the text but then would need to step out of the car.
When asked to step out of the car, Thompson put something inside the pocket of the door and tried to hide what was in his pocket from the officer.
At this time, the officer noticed Thompson place something in the front of his pants. Thompson said it was “nothing” when first asked, and then said it was a bag of marijuana.
Upon a search of Thompson’s car, the officer found a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine in the driver’s side door pocket. When Thompson’s information was run through dispatch, it was discovered that his license was suspended because he previously had a DUI charge but he was being permitted to drive to work and school.
Thompson was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where he remained on Thursday afternoon.
Two men allegedly shoplifted from the Calhoun Home Depot, and one of them attempted to evade the state trooper that pulled over their truck.
According to the Calhoun Police Department reports:
Eric Stewart, 26, of 126 Harmony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a police officer.
Travis Nix, 27, of 126 Harmony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting and reckless driving.
On Wednesday, a Calhoun officer was sent to the Home Depot area to assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper, who was chasing Stewart on foot. On Curtis Parkway, a trooper already had Stewart under arrest when Calhoun police arrived.
Reporting the incident to the Calhoun officer, the trooper said he was in the parking lot of the Home Depot when a witness flagged him down, saying Stewart just stole a tool box from the store without paying for it and jumped in a black truck. Stewart yelled, “Go man, I got it,” according to the witness, before the Nix drove the truck away.
The trooper said Nix went north on Curtis Parkway and was pulled over by GSP near Harbin Clinic. While getting Nix’s information, Stewart, who was a passenger in the truck, took off running along the road with the stolen tool box.
At that point, the trooper followed Stewart and placed him under arrest.
Both Nix and Stewart were taken to the Gordon County Jail, where they remained on Thursday afternoon, pending bond.
Alexis Draut, staff writer