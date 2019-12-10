The Calhoun Police Department arrested a Calhoun man after they say he poured a cup of boiling water and noodles into the lap of a woman, causing her to seek medical treatment before being transferred to another hospital with a burn unit.
According to CPD and Gordon County jail records, Mario Roland Ramos Lopez, 39, of 155 Columbus Circle, Apt. 77, was charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Reports say Lopez committed the crime late Thursday night in front of the victim's three children and that police were called to the hospital the next day when she sought treatment.
The victim told police that Lopez had been drinking and they were arguing when he asked her if she thought he would pour the cup of boiling noodles on her. She answered no, and then he dumped the cup into her lap, causing severe burns to her front to mid torso, legs and knees.
The victim's sister accompanied her to the hospital and told a nurse that this was the second time in less than a year that Lopez had injured her sister to the point of hospitalization.
While police were talking with the victim, Lopez called her and the phone was placed on speaker. Police listened as he asked the victim if she had reported the crime and told her that if she loved him she would say that he didn't cause her injuries.
Police then went to Lopez's address and waited for him to return. He was arrested upon his return.