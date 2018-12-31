Walking into the cool waters of Salacoa Lake on New Year’s Day is admittedly a crazy idea, said Nikki Hampton. But when raising funds for kids with serious illnesses, it’s crazy for a cause.
"We're not crazy, we're just crazy for kids,” said the president of the Coulter Hampton Foundation executive board, which puts on the Polar Plunge each year.
The Polar Plunge will be held at 9 a.m. at Salacoa Creek Park, 388 Park Drive, in Ranger. Those wishing to participate can sign up on the foundation’s website at coulterhampton.org/polar-bear-plunge before Jan. 1 or sign up the day of the event on site. The registration fee is $25.
The event is one of the foundation’s two main fundraisers each year. All of the proceeds go to helping the families of children with serious illnesses.
Hampton reflected on the first Polar Plunge several years ago, when about 50 people, mainly family and friends, showed up to wade into the water.
"People just thought we were messed up," said Hampton, a teacher at W.L. Swain Elementary.
The decision to bring the plunge to Calhoun came from her experience with one in Dalton. After she did it the first time, she began looking for places in Gordon County that would work, eventually settling on Salacoa Lake.
And the fundraiser offers a simple and successful model, Hampton said, since it’s over so quickly, with the shivering participants in and out in a hurry.
"If you put a toe in, I will tell people you got in," Hampton laughed, speaking to the loose definition of “plunge,” which in reality is “more like a slow wade.”
Hampton said the Polar Plunge has become a fun way for families to break in the New Year together.
“This is the fun thing to do the next day,” she said.
Around 75 people are expected to attend. But that number could easily change if the temperature take a significant dip, pushing people to change their minds, Hampton said.
Last year, it was 14 degrees for the plunge, Hampton said, the coldest it has ever been for it. There were frozen fish on the beach, leading many participants to draw the conclusion that if it’s too cold for the fish, it must be too cold for them.
There are “chicken swimmers,” which are people who want to give money to the foundation but don’t want to get in the water, Hampton explained. For these “chicken swimmers,” she will wear a T-shirt with a chicken on it and then hit the water herself for them.
First responders are on hand to help with event, practicing rescue training in their frog suits. Also, there will be floating gifts cards in the water to retrieve.
Last year the event brought in around $6,000, and combining that with the event hosted in the spring, the foundation takes in between $20,000 and $25,000 a year, Hampton said. The money is all used to give back to members of the community, just as Calhoun and Gordon County gave to the Hamptons and their son Coulter years ago.
“We wanted to do that for other people. The things our community did for us allowed us to stay together as a family,” Hampton said, adding that the foundation partners with around 20 families a year. "People who are sick are the last people who need to be fundraising.”
The foundation, from its downtown office and partnership with the United Way, supports families, which are sometimes on the verge on bankruptcy, in ways such as paying an insurance bill, covering the cost of tire replacements, filling a car up with gas for the trip to an Atlanta hospital, covering meal costs or footing funeral expenses.
"Every time I start to think maybe we should be done ... something always happens where I think gosh what would that family have done if we wouldn't have been there,” said Hampton about the necessary work the foundation does and what pushes her and her husband to keep plugging along.
For more information contact Nikki Hampton at 706-271-6534. Also parents of local children with serious illnesses or those who may know of one can contact Hampton to see about partnering with the foundation.