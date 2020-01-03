Approximately 100 winter adventurers raised $5,800 on New Year’s Day as part of the Coulter Hampton Foundation’s Polar Bear Plunge, an annual event that challenges community members to dunk themselves in the icy waters of Salacoa Lake to raise money for local children with serious illnesses and their families.
“It was 27 degrees, but people got all the way in and swam around. Some went all the way out to the docks,” Foundation president Nikki Hampton said. “For the people who were super froggy, they got gift cards. I’d say that was probably a quarter of the people who came.”
All money raised through the plunge goes toward helping families with critically ill children pay bills and make ends meet. The foundation partners with these families throughout the year to monitor their needs and make sure they stay afloat during difficult times.
“If you think about how much money most people have in the bank and then think about getting a transplant or something serious, you can sink quickly. We try to fill in where there are gaps,” said Hampton.
Gaps, as the foundation defines them, can include everything from hospital bill assistance to paying for utilities or transportation costs. These things are often the first things families put on the back-burner when they are worried about their children.
“Families jump to pay hospital bills first. Of course they do. They want to do everything and anything to make sure their children are taken care of and that there aren’t any problems with doctors or the hospital,” Hampton said. “So, we want to make sure that while they do that, someone is there helping them with the rest.”
Priority is given to families in the Calhoun-Gordon County area. It is important to Hampton that the foundation give back to members of the community that once assisted her own family when they needed it.
“The things our community did for us allowed us to stay together as a family,” Hampton said. “People who are sick are the last people who need to be fundraising.”
The foundation’s other annual event, Coulter Hampton Day, will be held on Saturday, March 14 this year. The day will be Army themed this year, based on Coulter’s love of G.I. Joe. More details will be released soon on the foundation website, www.coulterhampton.org.