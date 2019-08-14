Varsity high school football is not for the faint of heart. There is the risk for injury and while it might seem easy to execute different types of plays, there’s a lot more to it than just in the game itself. There is much preparation in the months and weeks leading up to the beginning of the season.
High school athletes are tasked with balancing school, home and life with athletics pursuits.
In this Q&A-style piece, we hear from the athletes themselves.
In a short time, these young men will be suiting up for the 2019 regular season, ready to lead toward glory.
Kendez Griffin, senior, Calhoun High School
You know what it takes to win a state championship, how does Calhoun get back there this year?
“We work hard in the weight room and on the field. We are together as a team. Like, most of the time, we got out to eat, workout together and all that.”
What have you been working on most over the summer to improve your game?
“Speed and strength.”
How do you see your role as a senior leader on this team in getting those who have not played on Friday nights under the lights ready to go for this season?
“For me, when I was a junior, the senior class above me, they really pushed me because they saw a light in me. So, there’s like a handful of people under me that I see that little light that (the seniors) saw in me, so I encourage them a lot.”
Where has this team improved the most since you’ve been on it?
“Leadership. We just have better communication as a team. We come together. Like if somebody needs something, we go help and everything.”
What is Friday night under the lights like for you?
“All the people in the stands yelling and everything. On that field, when we’re in the lights, we’re like in a cage and it’s like a bear fight and I love it.”
John Rainwater, senior, Gordon Central High SchoolHow have you found the transition to a different system under a new head coach?
“It was a shocker at first but it’s been a smooth transition. He brings a lot of energy and all the guys respect him, so it’s been a really good transition.”
What’s been the most important thing about the game of football that you’ve learned since you started playing on the high school level?
“Everyone focuses on strength and speed, but I think it’s important to know football IQ, like watch film, study, learn tendencies of other teams, stuff like that.”
As a senior, leadership is preached, so how have you seen yourself emerge as a leader for your team?
“Well, I was captain last year, so I’ve been a leader for at least two years on this team. I feel like this year, I’ve taken a step back and let other seniors and other players step up and lead also in their different position groups.”
What’s something you’ve been really working on over the summer to improve your game?
“I think strength would be one of the biggest things. Strength and making sure I watch more film, pay attention to tendencies because, as a mike linebacker, I have to call the defense and pick up on every little thing the offense does.”
What’s it like on Friday night under the lights?
“It’s a great experience. You’ve prepared all week, all season, all summer for that exact moment. You represent your team, school, your family, your coaches, so it’s a great feeling.”
What’s going to define success for you this season?
“Last year we went 3-7, so obviously if we have more wins than that. But I think our main goal is to get to the playoffs. That’s been our goal since I got here. For freshman year, to go 0-10 to senior to make it to the playoffs, I feel like that’s a big improvement.”
Where do you think this team has most improved, from the time you were done last year until now?
“I feel like we’ve grown more as a family. A lot of people have stepped up as leaders, a lot that I didn’t expect. We’ve really just grown as a family. We’ve gotten a lot stronger (and) quicker this summer and I think we’re ready to go.”
Blade Bryant, senior, Sonoraville High SchoolWhat’s the biggest thing you or your team emphasized during the summer?
“Trying to come together as a team. We did a lot of bonding stuff like going swimming together. Church things over the summer. Grew closer together.”
What’s been the biggest area of growth for you?
“Trusting the system. The coaches have been working hard to work with us to see what we’re good at and being able to be the best team we can be.”
What’s the most important thing you’ve learned about the game over your football career?
“Doing whatever it takes to win. Winning is everything and you want to win for the community and everybody in the stands.”
What’s it like under the lights on Friday night?
“It’s the best thing ever. Seeing the whole town basically in the stands watching you. You can’t explain it.”
Where do you think you have the most room to improve as a team?
“Finding out who goes where and needing to be consistent throughout the year. Not having highs and lows that vary a lot.”
What’s going to define success for you this season?
“Making a run in the playoffs. We haven’t been to the playoffs in two years, which is down years for us. We just need to get back to being a consistent playoff team.”