Crape myrtles are one of my favorite landscape items because of their variety in flower color plus their ability to handle drought.
I would lump crape myrtles into a group of landscape shrubs/trees that can be ideal for the busy person. I say this because they can give summer color to the landscape with little pruning and can be relatively free of disease and insect issues.
Due to new cultivar development, crape myrtles can be labeled a versatile plant because they can vary in size from 3 feet to 20 feet in height. The flower color can also range from red and pink to lavender and white in the flowers.
They can be used as shrubs or trees, too. Plus, the newer cultivars can give better fall leaf color, bark that can look good as well as improved cold and disease resistance.
I will be using information from a UGA publication on this popular landscape item.
When selecting a site to plant a crape myrtle, you should give consideration to lighting requirements. Ideally, crape myrtles need to be planted in full sun. This is needed to maximize flowering and to help with crape myrtle growth.
Planting in heavy shade to can lead to problems with crape myrtles. For starters, flowering can be reduced along with less growth. You are more susceptible for an increase in disease issues too. Planting in shade means there are larger trees growing close by thus causing competition that can result in the reduced flowering and growth.
In a nutshell, if you see reduced growth and flowers, it can be related to lack of sunlight and moisture for the crape myrtles.
When you do plant a crape myrtle, keep in mind they can grow under adverse soil conditions, according to our information. They, however, should perform better if the soil is prepared.
You need to dig a large planting hole that is two times wider than the root ball. You need to set the plant in the hole no deeper than the crape myrtle grew in the container or in the field.
When you backfill, use the same soil that was removed from the hole at digging. Make sure you break apart clods and remove debris and rocks.
Our information states that research has shown that organic matter amendments are not necessary when planting in individual holes. Keep in mind also that amendments in the planting hole will encourage roots to stay in the hole and not grow outward in the native soil.
If you want to use amendments, they are better utilized if incorporated throughout the soil around the planting hole. When you plant, water completely to settle the soil around the roots.
Mulching can be beneficial too. Mulching can serve several benefits from weed reduction, water conversation and insulation of roots from heat and cold. We say a 3- to 5-inch layer of mulch placed over the planting hole will work. Mulch material can be pine straw, pine bark, shredded hardwood mulch or shredded leaves. If you can, mulching beyond the planting hole to cover a larger areas is better.
Right now, we are slammed with moisture. In general, you will water a crape myrtle at planting and then once a week in the absence of rainfall for the first two months after planting. When a crape myrtle is established it will tolerate drought. Note that flowering of crape myrtles is better if they are watered during dry times that happen in the flowering season for this landscape item.
I will mention pruning for just a second. Many people think you have to prune a crape myrtle in order for them to flower. This is not true. Crape myrtles for this belief are probably pruned more than any landscape item out there.
If you do choose to prune your crape myrtles, please do so in the dormant season. Ideally, you do this in late winter to early spring. Stay away from fall pruning of crape myrtles. Pruning stimulates new growth. If you prune in the fall, you will get new growth and thus will keep the plant from going dormant. This fall pruned crape myrtles are more susceptible to cold damage which can kill the plant in some situations.
If you again choose to prune your crape myrtles in late winter, study up on procedure. Keep in mind that you can find some real beautiful crape myrtles that have limited or no pruning.
Finally, crape myrtles can benefit from general purpose fertilizers such as 8-8-8, 10-10-10, 12-4-8 or 16-4-8. For newly planted small crape myrtles, such as the 1-gallon size, you can apply 1 teaspoon of fertilizer from March to August along the planting hole perimeter. The larger more established crape myrtles can do better with a spring broadcast application of fertilizer. You will need to apply 8-8-8 or 10-10-10 fertilizer at a rate of 1 lb per 100 square feet or 12-4-8 or 16-4-8 at 1⁄2 lb per 100 square feet.
Try to fertilize before a rain or water in the fertilizer with irrigation. Do not pull back mulch when you fertilize. Be careful to not go over on fertilization because it can lead to too much growth and less flowering.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.