In April, the Calhoun Woman’s Club hosted its first Sequoyah Ball since 2014. The event, which first started in 1988, raised more than $30,000 for local charities and was deemed such a success that the club has already begun work on the 2020 Sequoyah Ball, which is set for March 28 at the former Fox Ford Building at 209 Wall St.
“We have already began the planning and scheduling of next year’s event,” Sara Keys, the 2020 Ball Chair, said. “We know it will be another fun night and a great fundraiser to benefit our community.”
The club has long been involved in the Calhoun community and partners with organizations such as the Harris Arts Center, the Boys and Girls Club, the American Red Cross, the Voluntary Action Center, Habitat for Humanity and the Calhoun-Gordon County Library. They also provide three scholarships to local high school seniors upon their graduation.
“The Harris Arts Center was thrilled to receive $24,000 from this year’s ball,” Jennifer Dudley, the executive director for the HAC said of the 2019 event. “Another $6,000 was raised for scholarships for local and regional students. It was a great night for our community and a great night for the arts.”
When asked what to expect from the 2020 Sequoyah Ball, Dudley said there would be a dinner, silent and live auctions, and dancing, similar to what has been seen in previous years. The theme, which is still being kept secret, will be different, however.
Over its more than 100 years of existence, the Woman’s Club has raised more than $750,000 for agencies and institutions of Calhoun and Gordon County, including helping with the library renovation project and providing new roofing for the Calhoun Depot. The club focuses its attention on issues like home life, education, the arts, conservation, community service and international outreach.
Local 501c3 charities interested in partnering with the club for the 2020 Sequoyah Ball can apply online by visiting the Sequoyah Ball Facebook page or by emailing cwcsequoyahball@gmail.com. Applications are due by Aug. 31. The official partner will be selected at the Woman’s Club’s September meeting.
“We always try to select a charity that is doing good in the community,” Dudley said about the selection process. “Some of our past recipients have been the Boys and Girls Club, the Imagination Station, Habitat for Humanity, the Harris Arts center, the Emergency Dental Program, and a few other organizations.”
Additional questions can be directed to the 2020 Ball Chair Sara Keys at sara.m.keys@gmail.com. Tickets will be made available for purchase online closer to the event.
The Calhoun Woman’s Club meets at the library on the second Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m.