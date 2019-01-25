Growing up in Gordon County, I was very involved in 4-H and sports. In fact, when it was time to pick a career, I was deciding between going into an Ag career or being a basketball coach.
With my daughters being active in basketball and softball, I have been able to coach them so I guess it has worked out that I have done both. Lindsay now plays high school sports and travel basketball. No matter if she is playing locally or at a national tournament, her coach always will try to prepare them before a game and then also make in game decisions to give her team the best chance to win.
I think a person that wants to be successful in vegetable gardening should follow the same plan. You have to prepare for a great gardening season and even think about situations that may come up during the growing season also.
I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, a UGA Extension horticulturist, and David Linvill, a UGA Extension agent.
Why would I be sharing a vegetable gardening article in winter? Here is where some of the preparation comes into play. If you have a basketball player in your family, you may have figured it out that the sport can be year round. High school teams will go to camps in the summer while travel teams play from spring till right before school starts in August. Players are preparing for season success in the off season.
The same can be true in vegetable gardening. For starters, this is a great time to soil test. We suggest doing a soil analysis several months prior to planting in order to get liming and fertilizing recommendations. Most vegetables prefer a soil pH in the 6.0 to 6.5 range.
Lime is what can adjust that soil pH. Keep in mind that lime will react with the soil slowly so you may need to get it out soon so it can be mixed with the soil during your soil preparation time.
In addition, a soil sample will check the nutrient status of your soil and will result in a fertilization plan based on what you need to be more productive.
At the end of each season, a coach will take time to think about what worked well with the team and maybe what areas need improvement. I would say in vegetable gardening, I would do an evaluation of the actual site where you grow the vegetables. Is this the best place to grow vegetables?
In theory, you need a spot that will provide at least eight to 10 hours of sunlight a day. Do not forget the water supply. I have seen folks that grow vegetables with little or no options to irrigate in times of drought. This can hurt your chances at success. I would suggest finding a spot close to a home and a water supply for the garden. Some folks may haul water to the garden, but it would be easier to have a clean water source close in the first place. You want water available when it is needed.
This may be a time to purchase soaker hoses or irrigation tape too. How is the spot on drainage? The area needs to well-drain of excess water. If you can, stay away from spots that already have weed issues such as Nutsedge or grass such as bermuda in the spot.
Our information states to make a vegetable gardening plan. In fact, Westerfield and Linvill suggest to plan your garden out on paper before ordering seed. If the area to grow is small, select vegetable crops that you prefer best plus you may want to use dwarf varieties that are more compact that will produce what you need on a few plants.
In a small area, you may also want to plant another in season crop after the last harvest of that current crop. In the actual planting, it is suggested to plant tall growing items on the north or west side of the garden so these plants will not shade out lower growing plants.
You need to keep a map of the garden so that data can be used in crop rotation decisions. You will also need space between the crop rows so you can walk the area for harvest and bed maintenance. Again, this preparation work is like a coaching laying out a plan for the season from summer work to tryouts to practices with the team.
What you actually plant is important along with quality. Many people will purchase transplants for direct planting into soil. Try to buy plants that seem to be free of disease and insects and look overall healthy. Be sure to buy recommended varieties for the area. You may want to try new varieties from time to time to see if they work for you.
It is suggested to buy seed from a company with a good reputation. It is also suggested to not save seeds unless it is from a unique variety where seeds may be unavailable for purchase.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629- 8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman gbowman@uga.edu.