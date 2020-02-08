An airplane crash in Gordon County near Fairmount has resulted in the deaths of multiple people, though few details are currently available because of the remote location of the crash.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna Citation took off from the Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City headed north just before 10 a.m. and disappeared from radar a short time later in Gordon County east of Interstate 75.
The FAA contacted Gordon County authorities and the Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun to begin a search for the business-line jet.
The wreckage from a crash was found at about 1:30 p.m. approximately four miles from the nearest roadway in rugged terrain. Authorities have been working from Mauldin Road to made a path to the site, and work is expected to continue Sunday morning.
It remains unknown at this time just how many people were on board the plane, but there were no survivors.
The National Transportation Safety Board is en route to Gordon County to lead the investigation into the crash.