After observing a driver with suspicious driving patterns, Adairsville police officers discovered marijuana and pills in the driver’s possession following a traffic stop, according to reports.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Nora Espy, of Plainville, was arrested by APD and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, impeding flow by driving side by side and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
On Jan. 27, two officers noticed a red pickup truck stopped in the middle of the road with its headlights on just before midnight. When the officers turned around to investigate, the truck turned off on another street.
The truck was pulled over, and the driver, Espy, made statements inconsistent with her actions when asked about why she was parked in the roadway.
During this interaction, the officers noticed the odor of marijuana emitted from the car and Espy’s clothing. Upon searching Espy and her car, several bags of marijuana and pills were located and Espy was placed under arrest.
As of Thursday, Espy remains in Bartow County Jail pending bond.