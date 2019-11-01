After a tough loss last week, the Sonoraville Phoenix were in need of a big win at Coahulla Creek on Friday night to aid the visitors’ quest to reach the postseason. The Phoenix did just that as they soundly defeated Coahulla Creek 54-17.
The Phoenix (5-4, 4-3 region) showed zero letdown from last week’s game, as they scored on the third play of the game. Junior quarterback Brady Lackey hit senior Ben Burns in the flats, who sprinted down the sidelines for a 66-yard touchdown.
Lackey was the top offensive performer of the night as he finished 10-of-11 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 27 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sonoraville coach Denver Pate expected this type of performance from Lackey.
“I thought he came out of the gates doing what I expect Brady (Lackey) to do – being consistent and making the right reads,” Pate said. “He was able to reap the benefits of that.”
Lackey scored three more times in the first half via a 27-yard run, 53-yard passing play to freshman Brant Bryant and a 12-yard pass to Burns in the end zone. Brant Bryant's older brother, Blade, added Sonoraville’s other touchdown in the first half on a 4-yard run.
The Colts of Coahulla Creek (1-8, 0-7 region) got on the board with seconds to go in the half, as they nailed a 34-yard field goal to make the score 34-3 in favor of the Phoenix at halftime.
Sonoraville would tack on 20 more points in the second half. Colton Richards took a handoff and rushed 75 yards for a touchdown on the Phoenix’s first offensive possession of the third quarter.
The Bryant family had a strong night in Dalton, as senior Blade Bryant added his second touchdown of the night (20 yards), followed by Brant Bryant coming in at quarterback and rushing for a 78-yard touchdown to give Sonoraville its final point of the night. Coahulla Creek’s Mason Turner scored two touchdowns in the second half (one on the ground and one through the air).
With LFO’s loss to North Murray on Friday night, Sonoraville has to beat North Murray on the road and Calhoun has to win at LFO in order for the Phoenix to clinch the region’s fourth-seed playoff bid. All those games are next Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.