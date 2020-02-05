The Sonoraville Phoenix are moving on to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Region 6-AAA tournament after a 63-52 win over the Ringgold Tigers. The win is the Phoenix's first since Jan. 24.
"It was a good one," Phoenix head coach Brent Mashburn said. "I thought we played extremely hard and extremely well for most of the night (on) both ends of the floor."
After three quarters of play, Sonoraville held a slim 44-42 lead.
With 4:24 to play in the fourth quarter, the game was tied 46-46. Through the final 4:24, Sonoraville would outscore Ringgold 17-6.
"Kids made plays," Mashburn said. "We made shots, got stops and put pressure on them. We were able to rebound their misses and had guys step up and knock down (attempts at the) free-throw line."
As John Lister walked by, who wears No. 11, Mashburn was sure to give his senior a nod.
"Even No. 11 made free throws, which is completely weird for us (and) so out of the norm," Mashburn said. "We plays that you need to to win a game like that so (I'm) extremely proud."
Ringgold senior Logan Hullender led all scorers with 27 points, knocking down seven three pointers.
"He wasn't ready for his season to be done," Mashburn said. "That kid played extremely well (and) hit some very tough shots and we continued that I felt like all night long."
After the game, Mashburn said he told his team how pleased he was with the effort and the fact that they get to play another day.
"Really good to see it all come together," Mashburn said. "What a time for it all to click. I told them we get to go practice tomorrow. I'm excited for them. I love this group. Been in a lot of tough, tight ones and came up on the bad side of those. This group deserves anything that they get going forward and I'm lucky to be able to show up here with them Thursday night."
With the victory, the Phoenix have given us assurance of the third edition on the 53 Frenzy as they will battle the Calhoun Yellow Jackets in the quarterfinals at Mountaineer Arena on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Could the third time around be the charm for Sonoraville?
"(Calhoun's) talented. They've got some kids who can play (and) they're well-coached," Mashburn said. "We're going to have to match that. We're going to have to show up, ready to play. Understand what's on the line, what's it's going to take to get the job done and have our guys go make a few more plays than their guys."