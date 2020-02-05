Phil Meadows was guest speaker at the most recent meeting of the Calhoun Rotary Club. He was introduced by Program Chair Philip Beamer.
Meadows, who attended Young Harris College on an athletic scholarship, was later inducted in their Hall of Fame. He went on to attend Middle Tennessee State University and graduated with a masters in secondary education. Upon his graduation became a golf and basketball coach until retirement. He went on to a second career in the insurance business before his next retirement. He now lives in Calhoun with his wife.