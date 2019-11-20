Shaggy and Velma are two six month old, 30-pound mixed breed puppies with the most affectionate attitudes around. The folks who work at the shelter say the pair are a joy to be around.
Shaggy has a brown coat, and he likes athletic activities like playing fetch or chasing a ball. Velma has a black coat, and she enjoys learning new tricks and belly rubs. Both pups enjoy playing with other dogs and get along extremely well with people.
The folks at the shelter said the two came in together at around the same time and have bonded. They do not have to be adopted together, but would be great as a pair for a family looking to make that commitment.
Both dogs are heartworm negative and do not display any signs of aggression.
Visit Shaggy and Velma or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.