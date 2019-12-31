Tiger is an adult male cat. He is small for his age and is shy around new people. The folks at the shelter say he is good with other cats but is not a fan of dogs. They also say he is great with children.
Tiger was surrendered to the shelter in December and is looking for a fur-ever family to be a member of. He enjoys playing on his cat tree, cuddling humans and taking long naps by the window. He is not territorial and does not show any tendency toward scratching or meanness.
He is already trained to use the litter box and would be the perfect pet for a family looking to adopt a chill, mature cat used to living indoors.
Visit Tiger or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.