Tessa is a 10-pound, adult Tortoiseshell cat. The folks who work at the shelter say she is one of the sweetest cats they’ve had the pleasure to meet.
This Tortie is a precious little girl with a fondness for cuddles, exploring and games. She is good with other cats, dogs and people, including young children. Her temperament is even and she does not get up to much mischief.
Tessa is good with strangers and does not display any signs of aggression or a tendency toward scratching. She has incredibly soft fur and was described as “very clean” by shelter employees.
Ask about cat number #10715 to get a face-to-face with this fluffy girl.
Visit Tessa or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.