Sport is between a 1 or 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier-pit bull mix with a big heart and lots of energy.
The 50-pound male gets along with other dogs and all people, but he will need a lot of yard to run around in as he is “very energetic.”
Sport would be a great addition for a family looking to adopt an active and excited pup to play with.
Visit Sport or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.