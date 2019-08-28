Sister is a 10-month-old female Boxer mix who loves belly scratches and cuddles.
She can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly around humans. Sister is very friendly with other animals and has a sweet disposition. She would do well in a home with other dogs or on her own with a family who cares for her.
She is extremely affectionate and looking for a forever home!
Visit Sister or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.