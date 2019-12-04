Shorty is a 1-year-old Basset Hound mix. He weighs 37 pounds and is very friendly. The folks who work at the shelter said he make the perfect addition to any family, even those with other dogs and/or children in the home.
Called Shorty because of his short legs, this pup is nearly potty-trained and rarely has accidents inside. Shorty gets along well with the other animals at the shelter and has been known to play with the other dogs, big or small, whenever he gets the chance. He has even befriended the shelter’s resident cat, Loki.
Shorty is a very playful little boy with lots of energy and a love for games and tug-of-war. He would make a great addition to an active family, and he does not show any signs of aggression.
Visit Shorty or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.