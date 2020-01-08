Pet of the Week: Shiloh

Shiloh is a 4-year-old, 70-pound male Boxer mix. He has a sweet disposition and gets along well with humans. The folks at the shelter also say he is good with other animals, including smaller dogs.
Shiloh enjoys playing outside, belly rubs and ear scratches. He also likes chasing balls and playing tug-of-war with rope toys. He would be an excellent addition to any family looking for an energetic playmate.
When calling to ask about Shiloh, reference pet I.D. number #10934.
Visit Shiloh or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.