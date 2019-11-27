Scout is an eight-week-old domestic short-hair kitten. She has soft grey fur and green eyes. The folks who work at the shelter said she is always playing with the other kittens.
This tiny feline is litter box trained and eager for a family to cuddle and play games with. Always up for an adventure, Scout loves climbing on her cat tree and sneaking up behind the other kittens to swat at their tails. When she isn’t showing off her bravado, she likes burrowing into the side of her favorite person for a nap.
Scout is good with people and other cats. The folks at the shelter are not sure how well she would do around dogs. She does not show any signs of aggression or scratching.
Visit Scout or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.