Sadie is a 5-month-old Calico cat. She is classified as a “teen” and the folks at the shelter say she is “super sweet.” She would be a good addition to any family, including those with other pets and children in the home.
Sadie loves to cuddle, play with her cat tree and bat her paws at rope toys. She gets along well with other animals at the shelter, including dogs, and has a lot of energy. When she isn’t playfully jumping on her fellow cats she can be found cuddling up in tight spaces.
This little girl does not show any signs of aggression or scratching. She simply loves people and wants to find a fur-ever home to call her own. When calling the shelter, ask to see kitten number 10799.
Visit Sadie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine. For the month of December only, adoption fees for all pets have been lowered to $25.