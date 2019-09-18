Rocky is a 70-pound male American Bulldog mix with a sweet, playful personality.
This gentle giant loves people and enjoys cuddling and playing with toys. While extremely friendly with humans, he would do best in a home with no other or smaller dogs. Rocky loves belly-scratches and playing tug-of-war type games.
Rocky is heartworm negative and very healthy. He would make a great companion for a human looking for a playful new friend.
Visit Rocky or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.