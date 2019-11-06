Oscar is a 45-pound, 8-month-old Catahoula-Shepherd mix. The folks who work at the shelter say he is the “most unique” of all their current litter and describe him as a “big ol’ puppy.”
This fun-loving pup is energetic and friendly with other animals and people. That said, Oscar is still young and will need to be trained on how to walk on a leash and other basic training steps. He does know how to sit and responds well to learning new things. A patient family excited about growing up alongside a new furry friend would be perfect for him.
Oscar loves treats, giving slobbery kisses, and cuddling up to his family and new friends. He is good with strangers and does not display any signs of aggression.
Ask shelter employees about dog number #10626 to get a face-to-face with this adorable boy.
Visit Oscar or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.