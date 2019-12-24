Pet of the Week: Muffin

Muffin is an adult Tabby cat. She weighs 10 pounds and is very comfortable with people. The folks at the shelter say she is very good with other cats and does not seem to mind dogs, though she also doesn’t interact with them very much.
Sweet and energetic, this cat enjoys pawing at mouse toys and scratching posts. She is not territorial and loves playfully pouncing on kittens and fellow adult cats.
Muffin enjoys cuddling and being scratched behind the ears. She would be an especially good addition to a family looking to adopt a loving and calm new friend.
Visit Muffin or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine. For the month of December only, adoption fees for all pets have been lowered to $25.