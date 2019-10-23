Missy is a 52-pound, 6-year-old Boxer mix and is often fondly referred to as “Old Lady” by the folks at the shelter. She has been there since early September.
She is sweet and friendly with other dogs, especially other girls. Shelter employees say that she doesn’t mind being on her own either and describe her as “pretty peaceful and chill.”
Missy loves being petted and cuddling. She would be a great companion for someone looking for a well-behaved, calm, and low maintenance addition to the family. She is heartworm negative.
Visit Missy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.