Midnight is 1-year-old Labrador mix. She weights 35 pounds and is heartworm negative. The folks at the shelter say she has a very sweet disposition and loves to play with toys.
She is good with other dogs, but would not do well in a home with cats. She loves people and children and knows several tricks, including how to sit, shake and lay down. According to those who’ve spent time with her, she is incredibly easy to train.
Midnight enjoys cuddling and belly scratches. She would be an especially good addition to any family looking for an energetic, young pup to call their own. When calling the shelter, ask to see dog number 10776.
Visit Midnight or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine. For the month of December only, adoption fees for all pets have been lowered to $25.