Pet of the Week: Meep

Meep is an adult Scottish Fold cat. With the cutest ears and tiniest stuck-out tongue, she would make a lovely addition to any family.
The folks at the shelter say Meep is very sweet and gets along well with people. She has not been tested around other cats, but they suspect she would do well with them.
Like most cats, Meep likes to cuddle and is very affectionate when she wants to be. She also likes her alone time every now and again. She would be an especially good pet for a family looking to adopt a calm, mild-mannered cat.
When calling to ask about Meep, reference pet I.D. number #10994.
Visit Meep or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.