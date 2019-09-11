Lakelyn is a 1-year-old Labrador mix with a sweet, friendly personality.
This 28-pound pup loves being around people and children. She also gets along well with other dogs. Not at all shy around new people, Lakelyn likes cuddles and being scratched behind the ears. She would do well in just about any environment, so long as she was given lots of love.
Lakelyn would be a great companion for any family and is looking for someone new to make her tail wag!
Visit Lakelyn or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.