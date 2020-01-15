Pet of the Week: Jax

Jax is a 5-month-old, male Labrador mix. He weighs 29 pounds and would make a wonderful addition to a family looking for a young, playful puppy to add to the mix.
The folks at the shelter say Jax is a very sweet boy and gets along well with humans and dogs. He has a lot of energy and, typical for a dog his age, enjoys playing outside and with toys.
Jax likes being scratched behind the ear, eating treats (especially bacon-flavored ones) and chasing balls. He would be an especially good addition for families with children.
When calling to ask about Jax, reference pet I.D. number #10974.
Visit Jax or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.