Pet of the Week: Hank

Hank is a 2-year-old Pomeranian/Spitz mix. He weights 17 pounds and has a sweet disposition. A happy pup with a kind demeanor, Hank would be a great addition to any loving family.
The folks at the shelter say Hank is great with people and other dogs. He enjoys playing with toys, cuddling and ear scratches. He is incredibly affectionate and likes to be around people.
Hank is forever young at heart and maintains his playful, puppy spirit. He would be the perfect dog for a family looking for an energetic new friend to play with.
When calling to ask about Hank, reference pet I.D. number #11016.
Visit Hank or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.