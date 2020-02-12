Pet of the Week: Eugene

Eugene is a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog. He weighs 43 pounds and is heartworm negative. A sweet boy with a lot of energy, this pup would be a great addition to any family looking for an intelligent, independent new member.
The folks at the shelter say Eugene is good with people and other dogs. He likes to play and enjoys challenging games, like keep-away and hide-and-seek. Hailing from an athletic breed, Eugene also likes hiking and playing outside.
When calling to ask about Eugene, reference pet I.D. number #11017.
Visit Eugene or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.