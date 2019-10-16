Bruno is a 1-year-old Hound/Mastiff mix who likes to play outside and hang out with other dogs. He has been at the shelter since Aug. 22.
This male pup is sweet and friendly with both people and pets. The folks who work at the shelter say he is one of the most energetic and fun pets they have at the moment.
Bruno would be a great addition to any family, including those with children. He would be a particularly good pet for those who enjoy outdoor activities like hiking or frisbee.
Visit Bruno or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for animals adopted from Gordon County are $85. This covers the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.